Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MS. BidaskClub raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.52.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $68.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock valued at $998,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 62.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 899,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,666,000 after buying an additional 25,231 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $12,101,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

