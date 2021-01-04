Morgan Stanley Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of BKF opened at $52.21 on Monday. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

