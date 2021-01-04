Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73,618 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,443 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 422.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 778,429 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth $8,648,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after buying an additional 356,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth $7,421,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR opened at $39.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

