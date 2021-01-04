Morgan Stanley Buys 17,619 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,925,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,975,000 after buying an additional 98,991 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,220,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,741,000 after buying an additional 701,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,073,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,738,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,456,000 after buying an additional 27,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,799,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $87.62 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

