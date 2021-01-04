Morgan Stanley Acquires 36,795 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 36,795 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IIM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $15.65 on Monday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

