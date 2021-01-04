Moody’s’ (MCO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.69.

Moody’s stock opened at $290.24 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.72. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Moody’s by 33.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

