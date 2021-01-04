Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $46.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -60.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 76,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

