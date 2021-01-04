Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to announce $2.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.47 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $9.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 76,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $45.19 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -60.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

