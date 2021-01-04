MktCoin Achieves Market Cap of $37,645.47 (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One MktCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MktCoin has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. MktCoin has a total market cap of $37,645.47 and approximately $64.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00030913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00125438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.00544273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00145523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00268682 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00051002 BTC.

MktCoin Coin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. The official website for MktCoin is mktcoin.org

MktCoin Coin Trading

