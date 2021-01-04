Mixin Price Reaches $132.90 on Major Exchanges (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $70.32 million and $501,992.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $132.90 or 0.00423493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,152 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

