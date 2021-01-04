Mirrored Netflix Price Tops $525.08 on Exchanges (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $19,867.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be bought for about $525.08 or 0.01682814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00029541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00127379 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00262401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00525399 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00283022 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019027 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00051555 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 4,654 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

