Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Tops $132.28 on Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Mirrored Apple token can now be purchased for $132.28 or 0.00426234 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $4.87 million and $10,039.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00029423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00126155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00257596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00531979 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00284376 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00050675 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 36,832 tokens. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Token Trading

Mirrored Apple can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.