MintCoin Market Cap Hits $774,127.87 (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 81.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. MintCoin has a total market cap of $774,127.87 and $1,463.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 80.8% lower against the dollar. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MintCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016760 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002350 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.