Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) (LON:MIN) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) (LON:MIN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.05. Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 571,375 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of £5.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.16.

Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) Company Profile (LON:MIN)

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, creation, development, and management of luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

