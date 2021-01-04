MINDOL Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Billion (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. MINDOL has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $1.43 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for about $7.92 or 0.00023864 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00280200 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00039221 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.88 or 0.01258948 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001603 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.