MimbleWimbleCoin Trading 32.1% Higher This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $12.82 or 0.00039109 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $137.02 million and $767,778.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024155 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00276878 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.96 or 0.01274983 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001711 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,687,172 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

