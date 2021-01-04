MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $893,910.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $11.54 or 0.00036731 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $123.29 million and approximately $893,910.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00281046 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 67.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008169 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.06 or 0.01318462 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000038 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001415 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,687,524 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

