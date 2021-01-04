MiL.k (MLK) Market Cap Hits $11.53 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. MiL.k has a market cap of $11.53 million and approximately $26.29 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00029836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00124504 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00235173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00529276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00276035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050160 BTC.

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

MiL.k Token Trading

MiL.k can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

