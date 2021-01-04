MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $408.00

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $408.00 and last traded at $406.00, with a volume of 183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $389.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,237.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $111,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,350 shares of company stock worth $42,936,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,389,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

