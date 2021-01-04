Metacoin (MTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $84.37 Million

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metacoin has a total market cap of $84.37 million and approximately $35,028.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metacoin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00042446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00309036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00030238 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Metacoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network

Metacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

