Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan Sells 1,250 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.82, for a total value of $351,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,458 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,815.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.22, for a total value of $344,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.36, for a total value of $340,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.20. 31,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,419. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.90 and a 52 week high of $292.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.67. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 398.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 19.2% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $271,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

