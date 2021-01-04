Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRSN. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $71,767.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $189,079.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,507 shares of company stock worth $470,843 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,031,000 after acquiring an additional 114,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,872,000 after buying an additional 1,381,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,028,000 after buying an additional 972,435 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 2,837,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,824,000 after buying an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,910,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after buying an additional 563,287 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $26.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 2.56.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

