McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Research Coverage Started at Smith Barney Citigroup

Equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.41.

NYSE:MCD traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.31. 109,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,274. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.10. The company has a market cap of $155.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

