MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Tops $0.11

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $200,586.01 and approximately $66,034.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

