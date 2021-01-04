MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to post $166.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.20 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $129.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $685.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.90 million to $690.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $767.64 million, with estimates ranging from $732.60 million to $814.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.73.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKTX stock opened at $570.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.67. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

