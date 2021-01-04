MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,832,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,586,000 after buying an additional 562,330 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 732,200 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after purchasing an additional 104,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 539,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 398,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,145 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMYT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $29.53 on Monday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

