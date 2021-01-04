Maincoin Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Maincoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $895,630.04 and approximately $19,291.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00042391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.48 or 0.00350012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00035093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00023270 BTC.

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin, Mercatox, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

