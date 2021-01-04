MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 442.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,950 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $140,304.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,655.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $2,369,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,235 shares of company stock worth $9,466,447. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

