LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTC. BidaskClub raised LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LTC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.45. 1,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,082. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.88. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

