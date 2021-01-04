LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $51,990,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $40,928,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in LivePerson by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in LivePerson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $62.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $26,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $8,611,240.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,829 shares of company stock worth $22,871,195. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPSN. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

