Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Reaches $3.52 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $6,873.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.43 or 0.00422757 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,163.56 or 0.96290686 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 705,539,825 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.