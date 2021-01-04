Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 58.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 360.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

