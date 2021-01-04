LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Tops $0.0121 on Top Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and $46,075.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00042022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00298488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029001 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $678.45 or 0.02047628 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LIKE is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,011,626,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,074,515 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.