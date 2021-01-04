Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.28

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.28 and last traded at $69.89, with a volume of 1749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.39.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.70.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.57.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at $973,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,450,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,890,000.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.