LHT Price Tops $0.0160 on Top Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. LHT has a market cap of $799,938.33 and approximately $300.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LHT has traded up 70.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005371 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001590 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004962 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000222 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001047 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

