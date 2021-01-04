LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.88

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 1486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPL. BidaskClub raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get LG Display alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 594,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 33,346.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 599,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 49.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 33,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.