LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.80 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 7,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. Research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

