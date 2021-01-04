Laxai Pharma (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) versus REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Financial Contrast

Laxai Pharma (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) and REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Laxai Pharma and REX American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A REX American Resources -2.13% -1.58% -1.45%

This table compares Laxai Pharma and REX American Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A REX American Resources $418.03 million 1.05 $7.43 million $1.18 62.26

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Laxai Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 93.0% of Laxai Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of REX American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Laxai Pharma has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REX American Resources has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Laxai Pharma and REX American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laxai Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Laxai Pharma beats REX American Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laxai Pharma Company Profile

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. offers contract research services in the United States. It provides integrated services across the drug development spectrum. The company focuses its services in the areas of biostatistics, data management (EDC, Hybrid, and Paper), CDISC consulting, medical writing, monitoring, regulatory, drug safety, and related training programs. The company was formerly known as Nexgen Biofuels Ltd. and changed its name to Laxai Pharma, Ltd. in February, 2010. Laxai Pharma, Ltd. is based in Tampa, Florida.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. In addition, it produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in June 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

