Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.57

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.57 and last traded at $46.57, with a volume of 4777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.85, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $216,384.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at $149,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $28,916.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $338,879 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.