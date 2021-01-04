LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €53.00 by Nord/LB

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.36 ($63.95).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €62.76 ($73.84) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a fifty-two week high of €64.86 ($76.31).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

