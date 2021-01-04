Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LCSHF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, October 9th.

OTCMKTS LCSHF remained flat at $$9.50 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

