Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LCSHF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, October 9th.

OTCMKTS LCSHF remained flat at $$9.50 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

