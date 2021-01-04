Lake Street Capital Raises Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target to $18.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sidoti upped their target price on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

PERI opened at $13.00 on Monday. Perion Network has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $350.56 million, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Perion Network by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Perion Network by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

