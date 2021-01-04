L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIQUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 21.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 17.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the third quarter worth $102,083,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 83.8% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.89. 90,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

