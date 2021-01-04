L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of L Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $42.17.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in L Brands by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after buying an additional 5,897,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after buying an additional 973,270 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,573,000 after buying an additional 971,470 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,188,000 after buying an additional 957,421 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

