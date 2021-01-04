Kyber Network Reaches Market Cap of $165.48 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $165.48 million and $52.20 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00042825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.67 or 0.00321352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00032188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00023140 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,325,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,842,421 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

