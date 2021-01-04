Kuende Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $321,132.23 and $752.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Kuende has traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00043276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00302993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00030568 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00022719 BTC.

Kuende Token Profile

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

