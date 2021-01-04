Komodo Price Tops $0.52 (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Komodo has a market cap of $64.69 million and $5.43 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00188398 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00028089 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00040383 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,493,568 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

