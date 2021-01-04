Knekted (KNT) Trading Up 142.2% Over Last Week

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 150.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Knekted token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded 142.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Knekted has a total market cap of $65,952.81 and $12.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00126931 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00261478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.00527444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00283092 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00051012 BTC.

About Knekted

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,750,022 tokens. Knekted’s official website is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain

Buying and Selling Knekted

Knekted can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

