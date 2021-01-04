Klever (KLV) Achieves Market Cap of $17.07 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Klever token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $17.07 million and $34,290.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,303,559,702 tokens. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klever Token Trading

Klever can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

