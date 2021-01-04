King DAG Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One King DAG token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, King DAG has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $13.15 million and $3.76 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

Buying and Selling King DAG

King DAG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

